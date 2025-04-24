Detroit Lions Sign Kerby Joseph to MASSIVE Contract Extension

After a stellar All-Pro season, Kerby Joseph has agreed to a MASSIVE extension with the Detroit Lions, becoming the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The Detroit Lions made headlines on Wednesday by securing one of their top defensive stars for the long haul. Safety Kerby Joseph, fresh off a spectacular All-Pro campaign, has officially agreed to a four-year, $86 million contract extension—making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

It’s a major move for both Joseph and the Lions, as the former third-round pick out of Illinois continues to cement his status as one of the NFL’s elite at his position.

A Huge Payday, But an Even Bigger Statement

Joseph’s 2024 season was nothing short of electric. Despite being snubbed from the Pro Bowl, the playmaking safety racked up 83 tackles, 12 passes defensed, and a league-leading nine interceptions—earning him First-Team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.

Those numbers weren’t just impressive—they were historic. And now, the Lions are making sure he stays in Honolulu Blue for the foreseeable future.

This extension doesn’t just reward past performance—it’s a clear message that Detroit is investing in its young, homegrown core as it eyes another deep playoff run.

Kerby Joseph

Why This Matters for Detroit’s Super Bowl Window

Joseph becomes the latest foundational piece that GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have committed to, joining names like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Alim McNeill who’ve already landed their own lucrative deals.

With big decisions still looming on other rising stars—like Jameson Williams and Aidan Hutchinson—the Lions are choosing to build around their best, and Joseph has absolutely earned his spot in that group.

The Bottom Line

Kerby Joseph went from a third-round pick to a defensive centerpiece—and now, he’s being paid like it. The Lions aren’t just hoping to remain contenders—they’re building a sustainable winner by rewarding the right guys.

Don’t be surprised if this move helps unlock an even bigger year from the star safety in 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

