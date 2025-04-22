Kerby Joseph Offers Contract Extension Update, Affirms Love for Detroit Lions

Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph said his contract extension is “in progress,” aligning with Brad Holmes’ plan to retain Detroit’s young defensive core.

It’s no secret that the Detroit Lions want to keep their playmakers in Honolulu Blue for the long haul — and Kerby Joseph is near the top of that list.

Joseph is in Detroit to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Comerica Park before the Tigers face the Padres. But it isn’t just his throwing arm drawing attention — it was what he said about his contract.

Joseph: “It’s in progress”

Speaking to Fox 2’s Jennifer Hammond before taking the mound, the first-team All-Pro safety gave fans a little behind-the-scenes peek into where things stand.

“It’s in progress, we’re getting things going,” Joseph said.

“I love Detroit, Detroit loves me.”

It was a short, sweet update — but it’s consistent with everything we’ve heard from inside the building.

Brad Holmes has made his priorities clear

Just a day earlier, team president Rod Wood made it known that Joseph — along with Aidan Hutchinson — is firmly in Detroit’s long-term plans.

“We’ve got Kerby Joseph who’s also due for an extension,” Wood said Monday at a Detroit Economic Club event.

“That’s going to be the challenge — we built this great foundation of players… and now they’re all becoming second-contract players.”

General manager Brad Holmes echoed that sentiment earlier this offseason, emphasizing Detroit’s commitment to rewarding its homegrown talent. With extensions already completed for Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeill, Joseph and Hutchinson appear to be next in line.

Joseph had a breakout 2024 season

Joseph was one of the NFL’s most electric defensive backs in 2024. He led the league in interceptions and earned first-team All-Pro honors, helping Detroit post a franchise-best 15-2 record.

In addition to his on-field production, Joseph has become a tone-setter for the secondary — playing with swagger, energy, and a love for the city that clearly goes both ways.