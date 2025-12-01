Kerby Joseph Suddenly Deletes X, Clears Instagram — Here’s What We Know

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has gone completely dark on social media, and fans definitely noticed.

On Monday morning, Joseph’s X account disappeared, and every photo vanished from his Instagram page. For a player who usually jokes around online and interacts with fans, the sudden wipe raised plenty of eyebrows.

And honestly, you can understand why he might need a breather.

Joseph’s 2025 season has been a frustrating one. The 25-year-old hasn’t played in six straight games because of a lingering knee injury, the same knee that head coach Dan Campbell admitted may never feel 100% again.

Campbell didn’t sugarcoat it this week, saying Joseph’s knee pain “may not ever fully go away,” though he emphasized that the young safety is doing everything possible to strengthen it and push for a return. Joseph, who signed a contract extension through 2029 in the offseason, has been battling to get back on the field despite the setback.

Now, with his social media gone and fans spotting a “God help me” message before the wipe, it seems like the weight of the season may have hit him harder than most realized.

Whether this is a temporary reset or a long-term step away, one thing is clear: Kerby Joseph is trying to get right, physically and mentally, as the Lions enter the most crucial stretch of their season.

And when he finally does return, online or on the field, Lions fans will be ready.