Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest social media post proves it. After being snubbed from the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, Joseph took to Instagram with a blunt, NSFW message aimed at former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Many believe that Joseph's reputation as a “dirty” player may have played a role in him being left off the Pro Bowl roster.

The Playoff Incident That Started It All

The tension between Joseph and Stafford dates back to last season’s playoff game, where Stafford was caught on microphones calling out Joseph for being a “dirty” player. “Hey! Hey! Hey, that’s a good hit. That’s a good hit, (but) you’re dirty as [censored], though, and you know it,” Stafford could be heard saying. “You’re dirty as [censored]. It’s been on tape. I’ve seen it. Hey, it’s been on tape.” Stafford's comments seemed to reference Joseph’s aggressive and physical playing style, which many fans and analysts have deemed to be on the edge of legality at times.

Kerby Joseph’s Response After Pro Bowl Snub

After being left off the Pro Bowl Games roster, despite leading the NFL with nine interceptions, Joseph shared an Instagram post with an all-caps, NSFW message: “F**k Stafford.” Many believe that the linebacker’s controversial reputation around the league, partly fueled by incidents like last season’s playoff game, could have contributed to his Pro Bowl snub. While Joseph’s aggressive play has earned him respect from his teammates and coaches, it seems the league's perception of his style may have worked against him in the voting.

A Fiery Defender with a Chip on His Shoulder

Joseph’s response to Stafford’s remarks and his snub from the Pro Bowl shows that the safety is unbothered by the opinions of others. Instead, he’s focused on continuing to prove himself as one of the best in the league. With his stellar play this season, which includes leading the league in interceptions and being a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year, Joseph is clearly motivated to prove the critics wrong.

As the season continues, Joseph’s post might just add fuel to his fire. If anything, it shows that he’s fully aware of how he's viewed around the league, but he's determined to make sure his performance speaks for itself.