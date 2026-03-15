Kerby Joseph Sends Strong Message With Instagram Story

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph appears motivated heading into the 2026 season.

Joseph took to his Instagram Story on Saturday and reposted a clip from Woodward Sports Network highlighting his playmaking ability. Along with the clip came a bold message:

“2026 will be even more special. Come Back Player of The Year.”

For Lions fans, the message felt like a clear statement from Joseph that he intends to return stronger than ever.

Injury Cut Short Joseph’s 2025 Season

Joseph’s 2025 campaign unfortunately ended early.

The Lions safety missed the final 11 games of the season due to a lingering left knee injury that has been described as chronic in nature.

According to Dan Campbell, the injury has been more about management than a simple fix, meaning the condition may require ongoing treatment rather than a straightforward recovery timeline.

Reports have indicated the issue could involve cartilage or meniscus irritation, which has forced Joseph to carefully manage his workload.

Specialized Treatment for 2026 Return

Despite the setback, Joseph has been aggressively working toward a return.

He has reportedly undergone specialized treatments, including dry needling, as part of his rehab plan in hopes of being fully ready for the 2026 season.

The Lions remain optimistic that Joseph can return to the field and resume his role as one of Detroit’s key defensive playmakers.

Silencing the Doubters?

Joseph’s post may also be directed toward critics.

Since the injury surfaced, some have questioned whether he will ever return to the same level of play he previously displayed in Detroit’s secondary.

If Joseph’s message is any indication, he clearly believes he will.

And if he returns healthy in 2026, the Lions could once again have one of the league’s most instinctive ball-hawking safeties anchoring their defense.