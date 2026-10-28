Kerby Joseph is one step closer to returning to the Detroit Lions, and the All-Pro safety has a message for anyone who doubted him along the way.

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On Wednesday, Detroit officially designated Joseph to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, allowing him to participate in practice for the first time this season.

Shortly after the news broke, Joseph took to social media with an emotional message that certainly got the attention of Lions fans.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph waves to the crowd ahead of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph Has Message for His Doubters

Joseph didn’t hold back in his message posted on X, making it clear how much his recovery has meant to him.

“Don’t ever doubt me again in your mutha life dis my last tweet tho for a while lol I love GOD I love my FAMILY I love my fans and I love THIS GAME CBFW2026-FOREVER …. ZUPE ENERGY OTW,” Joseph wrote.

Don’t ever doubt me again in your mutha 🤬 life dis my last tweet tho for a while lol I love GOD I love my FAMILY I love my fans and I love THIS GAME CBFW2026-FOREVER …. ZUPE ENERGY OTW🔋🔋⛈️⛈️⛈️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TKSFSjO2LD — ZEANU REAVES🥷🏿 (@ZUPE31) October 28, 2026

The post followed months of uncertainty surrounding Joseph’s football future after a lingering knee injury kept him sidelined for more than a year.

As we reported Tuesday, the Lions have been optimistic about Joseph’s progress, but his return to practice represents the most significant development yet.

According to the latest report on his designation, Detroit now has a 21-day window to evaluate Joseph before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Lions Could Soon Reunite Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch

Joseph’s return to practice comes just days after Brian Branch made his season debut in Detroit’s 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The possibility of eventually having both All-Pro-caliber safeties back on the field is exciting for a Lions defense that has battled injuries throughout the season.

What’s Next Before the Detroit Lions Activate Kerby Joseph

As we previously reported, Dan Campbell expressed confidence last week that Joseph would eventually return this season.

Wednesday’s development certainly supports that optimism, although Joseph has not yet been cleared for game action.

For now, the Lions will continue monitoring his knee as he works toward a full return.

But if Joseph’s latest social media message tells us anything, it’s that he hasn’t lost his confidence or his love for the game.

And that should put a smile on the faces of Lions fans everywhere.