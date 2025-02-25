Kerby Joseph Expresses Desire to Stay a Lifelong Lion

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph recently shared his love for the city of Detroit and his commitment to the team during an interview on The Jim Rome Show.
What Kerby Joseph Said
- Joseph’s Quote: “I wanna be a lifelong Lion, man. I just love Detroit. I love the city, I love the people, I love the fans.”
- Impact: Joseph has become a fan favorite with his standout performances in the secondary, and his desire to stay in Detroit underscores his connection to the team and community.
Kerby Joseph on his future in Detroit 👀— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) February 25, 2025
“I wanna be a lifelong Lion, man. I just love Detroit. I love the city, I love the people, I love the fans.”
🎥: @jimrome | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/o6gwuZyxbZ
By the Numbers: Kerby Joseph (2024)
- Interceptions (INT): 9
- Passes Defended (PD): 12
- Tackles (TCKL): 83
- Games Played (GP): 17
Joseph's play on the field continues to back up his desire to be a long-term fixture in Detroit.