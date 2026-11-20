Kerby Joseph has heard all the speculation about his football future, and the Detroit Lions’ All-Pro safety has a message for everyone who thought his playing days were finished.

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He never stopped believing he would be back.

After spending more than 13 months battling a troubling knee condition, Joseph is preparing to return Sunday when the Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. And during an emotional conversation with reporters Friday, he made it clear that the people questioning his future weren’t exactly helping.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Joseph had some particularly pointed words for the people offering medical opinions about his injury on social media.

“Twitter doctors, they don’t know what I’m talking about. How you going to tell me about my body?”

Apparently, Joseph has been keeping receipts.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph walks around midfield before the Michigan vs Michigan State football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph Reveals Lowest Point of His Recovery

Joseph’s journey back to the field has been anything but easy.

The 2024 First-Team All-Pro initially experienced swelling in his knee during training camp in 2025, eventually dealing with a cartilage condition that prevented him from playing through the pain.

Joseph attempted to continue playing early last season, but the Lions eventually shut him down in October. He returned to practice briefly in December before being placed on injured reserve, a decision that Joseph described Friday as the lowest point of his recovery.

For a player who had spent his entire life pushing through adversity, admitting that he couldn’t continue was an unfamiliar and painful experience.

But even during that difficult period, Joseph never accepted the idea that his football career was finished.

He told reporters he was “used to being counted out” and explained that outside skepticism only strengthened his determination to return.

The Lions eventually opened Joseph’s practice window in October, giving the safety an opportunity to demonstrate that his knee could handle football activities again.

And after several weeks of progress, that opportunity has turned into something much bigger.

Joseph Has Strong Message About His Ability to Play

On Wednesday, Detroit officially activated Joseph from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for his first game in 406 days.

He then participated fully throughout the week and received no injury designation on the Lions’ final injury report.

That’s a significant development for a player whose future was surrounded by uncertainty not long ago.

Head coach Dan Campbell has cautioned that Joseph will likely need time to regain his rhythm after such a lengthy absence. However, Joseph isn’t particularly concerned about whether he’ll still look like the ball-hawking safety Lions fans remember.

“This [stuff] ain’t rusty,” Joseph declared.

And remember just how good Joseph was before the injury.

According to the Lions’ official website, Joseph recorded 20 interceptions from 2022 through 2024, leading the NFL during that span. He also led the league with nine interceptions during his All-Pro campaign in 2024.

That’s the player Detroit hopes to get back.

Derrick Barnes Proud of Kerby Joseph’s Comeback

Joseph’s return has also meant plenty to the players who watched him work through the recovery process.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes spoke glowingly about his teammate this week, explaining that he witnessed the dedication Joseph displayed while dealing with questions about whether he would ever play again.

Barnes expressed pride in the way Joseph approached his rehabilitation and emphasized the energy his presence brings to Detroit’s defense.

That energy couldn’t arrive at a better time.

With Aidan Hutchinson facing a season-ending knee injury and Jack Campbell on injured reserve with a neck injury, the Lions desperately need experienced defensive playmakers to step forward. Joseph’s return gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another important option alongside Brian Branch and Chuck Clark.

But Sunday’s game is about more than Detroit getting another talented defender back.

For Joseph, it’s the culmination of months of rehabilitation, frustration, uncertainty, and a belief in himself that apparently never disappeared.

He isn’t promising a tearful moment when he runs out of the tunnel at Ford Field. In fact, Joseph made it clear Friday that he simply wants to get back to playing the game he loves.

And after 406 days away, nobody can blame him.

The people who doubted Joseph will finally get their answer Sunday.

This time, it won’t come from a social media post. It’ll come from the football field.