From Pick-Sixes to “Start Your Engines” — Lions Safety Kerby Joseph Lands NASCAR Honor

Fresh off a record-setting contract extension, Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph will trade shoulder pads for a starter’s mic next month: Michigan International Speedway has appointed the 24-year-old defender grand marshal of NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 8.

Joseph Will Deliver the Command to Start Engines

Race officials confirmed that Joseph will issue the traditional “Drivers, start your engines” call moments before the green flag drops on the 15th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. Track president Joe Fowler touted the selection:

“It’s an honor to have Kerby serve as our grand marshal, especially with all the Detroit Lions fans that will be attending the FireKeepers Casino 400.”

The third-year safety became a fan favorite after notching a league-leading six interceptions in 2024 and recently signed a four-year, $86 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

Why MIS Chose the Lions’ Rising Star

The Lions are coming off a franchise-best 15-win season, and MIS officials expect a surge of Honolulu Blue jerseys in the grandstands. Community ties: Joseph has hosted youth football camps in both Orlando and Detroit, reinforcing NASCAR’s push to spotlight charitable athletes.

Joseph has hosted youth football camps in both Orlando and Detroit, reinforcing NASCAR’s push to spotlight charitable athletes. Crossover appeal: With the race televised nationally, NASCAR gains an NFL crossover audience one week before the league’s mandatory minicamp window.

About the FireKeepers Casino 400

Held annually on the two-mile D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, the FireKeepers Casino 400 covers 200 laps (400 miles) and serves as the first of three seeding events for NASCAR’s new In-Season Challenge.

Date: Sunday, June 8

Sunday, June 8 Network: Prime Video (TV) / MRN (Radio)

Prime Video (TV) / MRN (Radio) Announcer Booth: Tom Brady, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte.

The Bottom Line

By naming Kerby Joseph grand marshal, Michigan International Speedway marries two of the state’s biggest summer draws—Lions football and NASCAR thunder—under one June weekend. Expect a roar from the crowd when No. 31 trades interceptions for ignition commands and kicks off Michigan’s biggest race day of the year.