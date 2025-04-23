RUMOR: Detroit Lions Make Huge Decision on S Kerby Joseph

A new rumor suggests the Detroit Lions have made a decision on Kerby Joseph.

A major rumor is swirling in the Motor City, and if it holds up, the Detroit Lions are about to make one of their biggest financial commitments of the Brad Holmes era.

According to self-proclaimed former NFL insider “Slick Rick” on X (formerly Twitter), the Lions are expected to make safety Kerby Joseph the highest-paid safety in the entire league — a monumental recognition for the 2022 third-round pick who’s blossomed into a defensive cornerstone.

The deal could reportedly be announced as early as this week, a major development as Detroit gears up for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brad Holmes Kerby Joseph

A Statement Move for a Defensive Star

Joseph, known for his game-breaking ball skills and fearless play, led the NFL in interceptions last season and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. Now, it appears the front office is doing everything it can to make sure he doesn’t hit the open market anytime soon.

This would fall right in line with Brad Holmes’ philosophy of rewarding homegrown talent — a trend seen recently with the extensions for Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeill.

Why It Matters

Paying Joseph at the top of the safety market sends a loud and clear message to the locker room: produce, buy in, and you’ll be taken care of.

It also raises a few questions.

With big-money extensions still looming for names like Aidan Hutchinson and possibly Jameson Williams, could this deal impact Detroit’s future roster flexibility? Or are the Lions simply locking in their core now to keep their Super Bowl window wide open?

Either way, this rumored contract would be yet another sign of just how far the Lions have come — from rebuild to contender — and now possibly, to rewarder of elite defensive talent.

Stay tuned.

