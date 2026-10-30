Kerby Joseph Has 3 Words for Anyone Who Forgot About Him

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has spent more than a year battling a knee injury, but after finally returning to the practice field this week, the All-Pro defensive back delivered a message that should have Lions fans fired up.

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“I’m still him. I hope y’all ain’t forget. I’m still him.”

Joseph made that declaration Friday while speaking about his long-awaited return to football activities. And despite the frustration of missing so much time, the 25-year-old doesn’t appear to have lost an ounce of confidence.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph waves to the crowd ahead of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph Makes Bold Statement About His Comeback

Joseph returned to practice Wednesday after Detroit officially opened his 21-day evaluation window, marking his first practice appearance of the 2026 season.

And for a player who hasn’t appeared in a game since October 2025, simply being back around his teammates meant plenty.

“Nostalgic, man. Nostalgic, brah. Just being back out feels nostalgic, man,” Joseph said during Friday’s media availability.

But Joseph saved his strongest message for anyone who might have forgotten what he’s capable of doing on a football field.

“I haven’t practiced in a long time, so this week felt pretty good being out there. I’m still him. I hope y’all ain’t forget. I’m still him.”

That’s the Kerby Joseph Lions fans remember.

As we previously reported, Joseph also delivered an emotional message on social media earlier this week after Detroit announced his return to practice.

Now, he’s making it clear that his confidence hasn’t gone anywhere.

Joseph Opens Up About Difficult Road Back

Joseph also acknowledged that recovering from his lingering knee injury hasn’t been easy.

Rather than allowing those challenges to overwhelm him, he explained how his faith has helped him remain focused throughout the process.

“I know how to keep my head in focus, man. I just have to get on my knees and pray. You know what I’m saying?” Joseph said. “There’s going to be ups and downs in this league. I’m known that from rookie year. (It’s been) a roller coaster, especially with this knee. Man, I’m praying more for the ups than downs. If I go down, I know the only way is up.”

Those comments offer a glimpse into what Joseph has experienced behind the scenes.

The safety earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 after leading the NFL with nine interceptions, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defensive playmakers.

But his knee problems limited him to six games in 2025 and have kept him sidelined throughout the current season.

As we previously covered, fellow safety Brian Branch has been alongside Joseph for much of the rehabilitation process, and both players have leaned on each other throughout their recoveries.

When Will Kerby Joseph Return to the Lions?

Despite the encouraging developments, Joseph won’t play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Detroit’s official update on his return to practice, the Lions are gradually increasing his workload while monitoring how his knee responds.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Joseph has handled individual and group drills well, with plans to introduce more extensive practice work next week.

Detroit has until November 18 to decide whether to activate Joseph to its 53-man roster.

There’s still work to be done before he can return to game action, and the Lions have no reason to rush a player who has already endured such a lengthy recovery.

But if there were any questions about Joseph’s confidence after more than a year away, he answered them Friday.

Kerby Joseph hasn’t forgotten who he is, and he wants the rest of the NFL to remember, too.