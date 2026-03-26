Brad Holmes Gives Latest on Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

The Detroit Lions are continuing to monitor the health of two key defensive pieces as the offseason progresses.

During his recent appearance on the Lions Collective podcast, general manager Brad Holmes offered updates on both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, providing insight into where each player stands in their recovery.

Kerby Joseph Progressing, Evaluation Ongoing

Holmes made it clear that while there is no definitive timeline yet, Joseph is trending in the right direction.

“We don’t have a crystal ball, but I just saw him the other day, and he’s working hard.”

Joseph is actively rehabbing and staying engaged in his recovery process.

“He’s training, rehabbing, doing groundwork and all that kind of stuff.”

Holmes emphasized that the situation is still evolving, with more clarity expected soon.

“We’re going to have a better assessment in a few weeks, and it’s really ongoing.”

For now, the focus remains on steady progress and consistent monitoring.

“I think he’s in as good a spot as he can be right now, and we’ll just continue to assess him.”

Just as important as the physical side, Holmes highlighted Joseph’s mindset.

“His spirits are good. He was the same Kerby — good attitude, bright eyes, smile on his face.”

The team continues to stay closely connected with its medical staff as the process unfolds.

“We just keep having regular check-ins with the medical staff on his progress, and we’ll just keep monitoring it and see how it’s going.”

Encouraging Outlook for Brian Branch

Holmes also addressed the recovery outlook for Branch, and his comments pointed to cautious optimism.

“I actually have seen a player recently with a similar injury, and when I saw his movement skills, I thought, ‘Wow, you wouldn’t have known he had that injury.’ That was very encouraging.”

The Lions have taken a detailed approach in evaluating the injury and its recovery trends.

“We’ve run a lot of data and analysis and deep dives on that injury, obviously.”

According to Holmes, there is reason to be hopeful.

“There have been success stories.”

Branch’s work ethic and mindset have also stood out.

“We’re hoping for the best in his recovery. I know he’s working hard. He’s got the right mindset.”

Like Joseph, his progress will continue to be monitored closely.

“Just like Kerby, we’ll continue to monitor how he’s progressing and see where it goes.”

What It Means for the Lions

Both Joseph and Branch are critical pieces of Detroit’s defense, and their recoveries will be closely watched heading into the 2026 season.

While neither situation has a firm timeline yet, Holmes’ comments suggest the organization is encouraged by the early signs, both physically and mentally.

For now, the Lions are taking a patient, data-driven approach as they work toward getting both players back on the field.