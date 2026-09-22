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TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 7h 49m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Dan Campbell Makes Lions’ Plan for Kerby Joseph Crystal Clear

Kerby Joseph injury update
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not putting a timetable on Kerby Joseph’s return. He is putting the focus squarely on health.

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During an appearance on Costa and Jansen, Campbell said Joseph simply is not ready to return from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined to begin the season.

“It’s going to come as it comes and he’s not ready,” Campbell said. “And if he’s ready, when he’s ready, of course we want to play him and get him on the field.”

It is a direct message from Campbell, and it rules out the idea that Detroit will rush one of its most important defensive players back merely because the team needs help in the secondary.

Joseph and Brian Branch are both eligible to return from the physically unable to perform list in Week 5, but Campbell said neither player will return to practice this week. Branch may be closer than Joseph, but neither has a firm return date.

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Lions must keep managing without Joseph

Detroit’s urgency is understandable. The Lions have allowed 71 points through two games, lost Avonte Maddox to season-ending foot surgery and watched the defensive backfield get stretched thin.

Still, Campbell’s point is simple: bringing Joseph back before he can play at his normal level would not solve the problem.

Joseph has become one of Detroit’s most important defensive voices because of his range, instincts and ball production. The Lions want him back, but the focus has to be on a full recovery rather than forcing an early return for the Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

Detroit has already taken steps to create more depth, including adding Jalen Mills to the practice squad. Mills gives the Lions another experienced option, but he does not replace what Joseph brings to the defense.

The calendar will not determine Joseph’s comeback

Campbell’s comments do not suggest a setback. They do confirm that Joseph remains in the recovery phase and has not yet met the team’s standard for returning.

That is an important distinction. Detroit needs better defensive play immediately, but a healthy Joseph later is more valuable than a limited Joseph too soon.

Pride of Detroit also reported that neither Joseph nor Branch will practice this week. Until that changes, the Lions will continue relying on their available safety group while waiting for their All-Pro-caliber playmaker to be ready.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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