Dan Campbell Reveals Latest on Kerby Joseph Recovery

The Detroit Lions still do not expect Kerby Joseph to be ready when the regular season begins, but Dan Campbell delivered a much-needed dose of good news Tuesday morning.

Joseph’s rehab from the knee problem that wrecked most of his 2025 season is progressing well, and Campbell indicated the All-Pro-caliber safety remains on roughly the same recovery track as Brian Branch.

“First of all, he’s dealing with a personal issue right now, but his rehab is coming along very well,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

Campbell did not elaborate on the personal matter, and there is no indication it represents a setback with Joseph’s knee.

That distinction matters.

Joseph Still Appears Likely to Miss Week 1

Campbell compared Joseph’s timeline to Branch, who continues working back from a torn Achilles suffered late last season.

“I still see him on the (Brian) Branch plan, if that makes sense, and Branch is doing well, too,” Campbell said. “So those guys, we’re talking about on down the road, the season’s already begun. But I like where Kerby is at.”

Translation: Lions fans should probably stop expecting either safety to be on the field for the opener.

Detroit has known for months that Joseph’s knee would require patience. The injury bothered him during 2025 training camp, worsened as the season progressed and eventually cost him the final 11 games.

The encouraging part now is that Campbell continues to speak positively about the rehabilitation instead of hinting at another complication.

For a player as important to Detroit’s defense as Joseph, that is meaningful progress.

Detroit Prepared for This Possibility

Brad Holmes did not enter the offseason hoping Joseph and Branch would magically be ready in September.

Detroit added veteran safety Chuck Clark, retained Avonte Maddox and built enough experience into the secondary to survive an early-season absence if necessary. Clark entered camp with 80 career NFL starts, while Maddox has continued transitioning into a larger safety role.

That depth is already being tested.

With Joseph and Branch unavailable, Detroit has spent the offseason and training camp giving other safeties extensive work with the first-team defense.

That is not the same as having Joseph roaming the back end, of course.

Few safeties have created turnovers at his rate. Joseph entered 2026 leading all NFL safeties with 20 interceptions and 35 passes defended since 2022.

That kind of production does not simply get replaced.

Lions Face an Interesting PUP Decision

The bigger decision could come at final roster cuts.

Joseph was placed on the Active/PUP list before training camp, along with Branch.

If Detroit keeps Joseph on Reserve/PUP when rosters are reduced, he would have to miss at least the first four regular-season games. The NFL approved a 2026 change allowing players on Reserve/PUP to begin their 21-day practice window after their team’s second game, even though they still cannot return to the active roster until the minimum four-game absence has been satisfied.

That gives the Lions a little more flexibility than they have had in previous years.

If Campbell and the medical staff believe Joseph is close enough to return before Game 4, Detroit could activate him from PUP before final cuts and carry him on the 53-man roster.

If not, keeping him on Reserve/PUP would open a roster spot while allowing Detroit to take a more cautious approach.

That may become one of Brad Holmes’ trickier late-August decisions.

Joseph’s Return Could Change the Defense

There is another reason not to rush this.

Detroit knows what Joseph can be when healthy.

Before the knee problem derailed his 2025 season, he recorded three interceptions in just six games. His ball production since entering the NFL has put him among the league’s most dangerous defensive backs.

The Lions need that version of Joseph in November, December and January far more than they need a compromised version of him in September.

If that means sacrificing a few early games, it may be the smartest trade Detroit can make.

Bottom Line

Kerby Joseph still appears unlikely to open the 2026 season on the field, but Tuesday’s update was encouraging.

His rehabilitation is going “very well,” according to Dan Campbell, and there has been no indication that Joseph’s recent absence from visible rehab work represents another problem with his knee.

Detroit has built enough safety depth to survive the early part of the schedule without him.

Now the goal is simple.

Get Joseph healthy, keep him healthy and make sure one of the NFL’s premier ballhawks is available when the Lions need him most.