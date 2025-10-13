Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph Suffers Injury vs. Chiefs

UPDATE: After going into the blue tent for roughly 10 minutes, Kerby Joseph has now returned to the game.

Kerby Joseph seems alright after coming back in the game and delivering that hit. #DETvsKC — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 13, 2025

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Detroit Lions just can’t catch a break on the injury front. During Sunday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, safety Kerby Joseph went down on the field and needed help walking off, according to Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“Lions S Kerby Joseph went down. He’s now walking off the field slowly with help. He’s been dealing with a knee injury,” Pouncy reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Joseph, who entered the game listed as questionable due to a lingering knee issue, appeared to aggravate the same injury. The third-year safety has been one of Detroit’s most important defensive playmakers this season, known for his range and ability to create turnovers in the secondary.

This latest setback comes at a tough time for the Lions, who are already without several key defenders, including Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox.

The team has not yet provided an official update on Joseph’s status, but his slow exit from the field suggests his availability for the remainder of the game, and potentially beyond, could be in doubt.

Detroit’s defense, already thin in the secondary, will have to rely heavily on depth players and creative adjustments from defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard if Joseph cannot return.