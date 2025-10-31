Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Kerby Joseph Injury Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Friday regarding starting safety Kerby Joseph, and it doesn’t sound promising for his availability this weekend.

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Campbell said he “doesn’t see” Joseph playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, though he did note that the safety’s knee injury is improving.

Joseph, who has been sidelined since sustaining the injury earlier this month, was listed as a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The third-year defensive back has been a key piece in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, contributing both as a reliable tackler and in coverage.

The Lions’ final injury report for Week 9 will be released later this afternoon, offering a complete look at the team’s status ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown at Ford Field.