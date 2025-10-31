fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Kerby Joseph Injury Update

Kerby Joseph Kerby Joseph gold belt Kerby Jospeh Injury Update
View Comments

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Friday regarding starting safety Kerby Joseph, and it doesn’t sound promising for his availability this weekend.

Kerby Joseph Kerby Joseph gold belt Kerby Jospeh Injury Update

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Campbell said he “doesn’t see” Joseph playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, though he did note that the safety’s knee injury is improving.

Joseph, who has been sidelined since sustaining the injury earlier this month, was listed as a non-participant in practice throughout the week. The third-year defensive back has been a key piece in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, contributing both as a reliable tackler and in coverage.

The Lions’ final injury report for Week 9 will be released later this afternoon, offering a complete look at the team’s status ahead of Sunday’s divisional showdown at Ford Field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments