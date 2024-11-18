Kerby Joseph Issues Stern Warning For Teams Not Prepared To Play Lions

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph made it clear to the NFL world that his team is not to be underestimated after their dominant 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joseph, who picked off a pass during the game, issued a bold warning for any team thinking they can show up unprepared.

“If you really not coming ready to play, we’re gonna give you BTA (belt-to-ass) for sure,” Joseph said bluntly to reporters as quoted by SI. “We’re just playing football. If you’re not coming ready to win, then you’re gonna get your ass whooped.”

The Lions' defense showed their strength in the victory, with Joseph playing a key role in their suffocating performance. The defense was relentless all game, and the offense backed them up with a high-powered performance led by Jared Goff. The result was a franchise-record 646 total yards of offense, while the Jaguars could only muster 169 yards in response.

Joseph's comments speak to the mindset the Lions have adopted this season — they are not just aiming to win, but to dominate. As the team continues to roll, Joseph's fiery message will likely become a rallying cry for the defense and the rest of the team.

Next up for the Lions is a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. With their current 9-1 record, the Lions will look to keep their momentum going and further establish themselves as one of the top teams in the NFC. Given Joseph's words, it’s clear that the Lions are ready to face whatever challenge comes their way, and they’re not backing down from anyone.