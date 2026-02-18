Kerby Joseph’s Instagram Story Sparks Questions About Knee Health

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph raised eyebrows Tuesday after sharing a photo to his Instagram Story that appeared to show his knee undergoing needle-based treatment, commonly associated with acupuncture or dry needling.

While Joseph has not offered any additional context, the image immediately sparked questions about the status of his knee as the Lions move deeper into the offseason. Joseph dealt with knee-related issues during the 2025 season, and the treatment shown is often used to address lingering soreness, inflammation, or muscle tightness rather than a new structural injury.

Dry needling is widely used across the NFL as part of maintenance and recovery programs, especially for players managing wear-and-tear late into a season. In many cases, it’s preventative rather than reactive, a sign of careful workload management instead of a setback.

Still, the timing is notable. With OTAs and minicamp approaching, Detroit will be monitoring Joseph closely. When healthy, he remains a key piece of the Lions’ secondary and one of the league’s most productive ball-hawking safeties.

For now, there’s no indication of a new injury or concern, but the post serves as a reminder that Joseph is still working through the final stages of recovery as he prepares for the 2026 season.