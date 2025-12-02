Detroit Lions’ Kerby Joseph Gets Real About His Knee Injury

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has never been one to hide his personality. But on Monday, the normally energetic All-Pro sounded noticeably different, quiet, soft-spoken, and bundled behind a black winter mask as he addressed reporters in the locker room.

And for the first time since his knee injury sidelined him six straight games, Joseph pulled back the curtain on what he’s really dealing with.

“Yeah, bro, my knee’s messed up.”

Joseph didn’t sugarcoat anything.

When asked about the true nature of his injury, speculated to involve cartilage damage, Joseph’s answer was blunt and honest:

So how does he fix it?

Again, Joseph didn’t flinch:

“Don’t fix it. Just keep the faith.”

For Joseph, the battle right now is as much spiritual as it is physical. He repeated throughout the conversation that he’s relying on faith, trusting God’s plan even as the uncertainty of his long-term health hangs over him.

Is it a chronic issue? Campbell doesn’t rule it out.

Dan Campbell didn’t hide from the reality either. Asked Sunday if the injury could linger well beyond this season, the Lions coach gave a sobering dose of truth:

“It’s hard to say. I don’t think it’s necessarily going away, but you do the best you can to manage it.”

That’s not exactly the clarity fans were hoping for, but it’s the reality of knee injuries involving cartilage, and Joseph knows it.

Still, Joseph said he’s not considering offseason surgery at this time.

The long road back… and a possible return Thursday

Joseph hasn’t played since re-injuring the knee in Week 6 vs. the Chiefs, which itself was a follow-up to the initial injury when he slammed his knee into the Ford Field turf in Week 4.

He also suffered a separate knee issue in training camp. In short: it’s been a grind.

But Monday finally brought a step forward.

Joseph returned to practice for the first time in weeks, wearing a bulky brace and moving well enough that there’s now a real possibility he suits up Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys’ No. 1-ranked offense.

And if he does play?

“If I’m out there, I’m gonna go 100 percent.”

Joseph refuses to worry: “Trust in God’s plan.”

Even with the possibility that his knee may trouble him long-term, Joseph is choosing optimism, and faith, over fear.

When asked if he was worried about the future, he shut it down immediately:

“Can’t be worried. Trust in God’s plan.”

It’s a mindset Lions fans have come to love from Joseph, steady, resilient, unwavering.

For now, the Lions remain hopeful he can return Thursday. Whether this injury goes away completely… that’s another question.

But in Joseph’s mind, the only thing that matters is being ready when his number is called.

And if that moment comes this week?

Detroit gets an emotional and physical jolt right when it needs it most.