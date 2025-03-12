Kerby Joseph Lands Bonus for Outstanding 2024 Season

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph had one hell of a season in 2024, and because of that, he has earned a performance-based pay distribution. As you can see below, Joseph has earned an additional $996,253 for his performance this past season.

A Well-Deserved Bump for Kerby Joseph

During the 2024 season, Kerby Joseph had his best season as a pro, by far, as he led the entire NFL with nine interceptions on his way to being named as an NFL 1st-Team All-Pro. On the year, in 17 starts, Joseph had 83 tackles, nine interceptions (99 return yards), and 12 passes defended.

What is performance-based pay?

Performance-based pay is a system introduced in the 2002 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NFL and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). This program provides additional financial compensation to players on lower contracts who contribute significantly by playing a large number of snaps. The funds for this pay are distributed equally among all 32 NFL teams and are considered a benefit, meaning they do not count against the team’s salary cap.

More Money To Come

Joseph, who was originally selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is on the verge of landing a massive contract extension. Expect that contract extension to be finalized sometime before the start of the 2025 season.