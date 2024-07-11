Kerby Joseph Primed for 2024: Injury Behind Him, Weight Gain Ahead





Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph recently provided a positive update on his injury status and shared details about a significant weight change as the 2024 NFL season approaches.

During an appearance on the NFL Network show “The Insiders,” Joseph addressed the hip injury that had previously sidelined him, indicating it is no longer a concern. “That hip ain’t nothing,” Joseph said. “Last season, I played through the injury. It was there, but I feel 10 times better now, so I just can’t wait to get out there with the guys.”

Joseph had an offseason procedure on his hip that caused him to miss OTAs and minicamp. Despite not participating fully, he engaged in walkthroughs and took mental reps with the first-team defense. He assured fans back in April that he would be ready for training camp, a promise he appears set to fulfill.

In addition to his injury recovery, Joseph revealed he has gained 15 pounds during the offseason in an effort to bulk up. “I gained 15 pounds this season, so I’m looking to come in a bit more hefty,” he said, referencing a viral video of David Montgomery deadlifting 705 pounds.

Joseph’s return is crucial for the Lions’ defense. He has been a productive player, recording four interceptions and at least eight passes defended in each of his first two NFL seasons. Despite potential shifts in the safety lineup, with talks of moving Brian Branch to safety and Ifeatu Melifonwu emerging as a key player, Joseph remains an integral part of the defensive unit.

Lions veterans, including Joseph, are scheduled to report for training camp on July 23. Fans and the coaching staff will be eager to see how his physical enhancements and recovery translate on the field.