Dan Campbell Gives Kerby Joseph Update Ahead of Week 1

Kerby Joseph is back in Allen Park, but the Detroit Lions still are not putting a timetable on the All-Pro safety’s return to the field.

Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Joseph has returned to the team, according to information reported by Dave Birkett, but Campbell did not provide details about how the Lions plan to ramp him up during the early portion of the season.

Joseph remains on Reserve/PUP because of the knee issue that ended his 2025 season. Detroit officially moved him to that list on Aug. 30, guaranteeing he will miss at least the first four games. General manager Brad Holmes recently said the Lions still expect both Joseph and Brian Branch to return this season, though it has been reported that Detroit has not established a specific return date.

The uncertainty is not new. Joseph previously described how the knee problem began without one obvious injury play, and Detroit spent training camp taking a cautious approach with his rehabilitation. When the Lions eventually placed him on PUP, Joseph even had some fun with the designation on social media despite the extended absence it ultimately created.

There is at least more flexibility available this year. Under a new NFL rule for 2026, players on Reserve/PUP can begin a 21-day practice window after their team’s second regular-season game. They still must miss four games before being activated.

That makes Joseph’s return to the facility encouraging without making it a return-to-play announcement.

Detroit opens Sunday against New Orleans without Joseph or Branch, leaving Chuck Clark, Avonte Maddox, Thomas Harper, and Christian Izien (could miss Week 1) among the safeties available to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

For now, the most significant development is simple: Joseph is back around the team and continuing his rehabilitation. The next meaningful update will come when Detroit is ready to put him back on the practice field.