Tuesday, February 25, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsKerby Joseph Reveals His No. 1 Safety In NFL
Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph Reveals His No. 1 Safety In NFL

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph had a stellar 2024 season with nine interceptions but still was not selected to participate in the Pro Bowl Games. Despite the snub, Joseph remains confident in his skills.

Kerby Joseph Reveals Safety No. 1

  • Joseph’s Confidence: “I feel like I’m the best,” Joseph said on The Jim Rome Show. “And I’m always going to strive to continue to be the best.”
  • Stats: Nine interceptions in 2024 put him in elite company among NFL safeties.

Kerby Joseph: By the Numbers (2024)

  • Games: 17
  • Interceptions: 9
  • Interception Yards: 99
  • Touchdowns 1
  • Passes Defended: 12
  • Tackles: 83

Bottom Line:

Joseph may have missed the Pro Bowl, but he was selected to the Associated Press All-Pro 1st Team. He believes, without a doubt, that he’s the best safety in the game. If he can continue to do what he did in 2024, it will be very tough to argue anyone being better.

Previous article
1 Cornerback the Detroit Lions Could Consider in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design