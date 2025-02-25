Kerby Joseph Reveals His No. 1 Safety In NFL

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph had a stellar 2024 season with nine interceptions but still was not selected to participate in the Pro Bowl Games. Despite the snub, Joseph remains confident in his skills.

Kerby Joseph Reveals Safety No. 1

Joseph’s Confidence : “I feel like I’m the best,” Joseph said on The Jim Rome Show. “And I’m always going to strive to continue to be the best.”

He led the NFL in INTs, he was named First Team All-Pro and he did NOT get a Pro Bowl invite.



He led the NFL in INTs, he was named First Team All-Pro and he did NOT get a Pro Bowl invite.

But @JKERB25 isn't sweating it in the slightest.

Kerby Joseph: By the Numbers (2024)

Games: 17

Interceptions: 9

Interception Yards: 99

Touchdowns 1

Passes Defended: 12

Tackles: 83

Bottom Line:

Joseph may have missed the Pro Bowl, but he was selected to the Associated Press All-Pro 1st Team. He believes, without a doubt, that he’s the best safety in the game. If he can continue to do what he did in 2024, it will be very tough to argue anyone being better.