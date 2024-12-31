fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Kerby Joseph Sends 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Into the Front Row with Savage Shove [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
During the opening drive of the Detroit Lions' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, tensions boiled over after a fierce play. Brock Purdy and the Niners marched down the field and reached the Lions' 1-yard line, where they faced a first-and-goal. After stuffing running back Isaac Gurerendo at the line of scrimmage, a scuffle broke out between Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Jennings, attempting to block Arnold, drove him out of bounds and onto the ground. As Jennings stood up, Lions safety Kerby Joseph wasn't having any of it. He pushed Jennings with force, sending the Niners receiver tumbling into the front row of the stands!

The unexpected moment brought a surge of energy to Ford Field, giving fans a glimpse of Joseph’s fiery competitiveness on the field. While the altercation was brief, it highlighted the intense emotions running high in this pivotal game.

Dan Campbell Confesses He Almost Second-Guessed Controversial Decision
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
