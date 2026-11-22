Kerby Joseph waited 406 days to return to the football field, and apparently, he was hoping Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield would give him a welcome-back present.

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Unfortunately for Joseph, Mayfield wasn’t interested in cooperating.

Following the Detroit Lions’ 31-21 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, Joseph had some fun with reporters when asked whether his long-awaited return went better than expected.

“Nah, man, I need a pick, man. I need a pick,” Joseph said, according to Kory Woods of MLive. “It’s all right. I ain’t get it. They don’t want to throw the ball down there. They scared. Baker, it’s all right. Honestly, I’m just happy we got the dub. It’s not all about me, man. It’s about the team. So we get this dub, man, I’m fine. I still want that pick, but they got to throw it deep.”

Well, welcome back, Kerby!

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph looks on during warmups ahead of the New Orleans Saints game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph Brings Confidence Back to Lions Secondary

Joseph was making his first appearance since October 2025 after battling a lingering knee injury that kept him sidelined for more than a year. Despite serious questions surrounding his recovery, the All-Pro safety finally returned to action Sunday.

According to the MLive report, Joseph played 46 defensive snaps and recorded two solo tackles. He didn’t come away with the interception he wanted, but his return provided a welcome boost for a Detroit defense dealing with several significant injuries.

Lions Win Sixth Straight Before Thanksgiving

Mayfield finished with 187 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the Lions limited Tampa Bay’s offense when it mattered most. Detroit’s sixth consecutive victory improved its record to 8-2 heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears.

For Joseph, the return was about much more than statistics. After previously firing back at critics who doubted his recovery, he was simply thrilled to be back on the field helping his teammates win.

But make no mistake about it. Joseph still wants that interception, and judging by his comments about Mayfield, his confidence certainly hasn’t gone anywhere.