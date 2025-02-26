Kerby Joseph Takes to Social Media Following Ben Johnson’s Perceived Diss of Jared Goff

On Tuesday, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and while speaking to the media, he made a comment that some took as a diss of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

What did Ben Johnson Say?

Here is what Ben Johnson said that some believe was a backhanded shot at Jared Goff:

“The out-of-structure, the off-schedule, the creation, that’s what stands out the most because that’s really the way this league’s going right now, it seems like,” Johnson said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “As much as you want to make it pure progression, one to two to three, there’s just too much variety: the pass rush is coming down, and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that’s what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that because I haven’t really been around that since I’ve been in the league. But I’ve been on the other side, and I have experienced it, and it’s demoralizing when you’re on the other side, and you’re watching that happen to your defense.”

Kerby Joseph Reacts to Ben Johnson's Perceived Diss of Jared Goff

Upon catching wind of Johnson's comments, Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph took to X (formerly Twitter) to react.

Why it Matters

Johnson, of course, is the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, and he worked very closely with Goff. Now that Johnson has been hired as head coach of the Bears, he will square off against his former team twice during each regular season.

Bottom Line

Personally, I don't think Ben Johnson intended to throw any shade whatsoever at Jared Goff. Instead, I took it as Johnson heaping praise on Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, as he should be. Williams, who has the ability to keep plays alive due to his athletic ability, is one of the main reason why Johnson accepted the Bears job.

That said, if Kerby Joseph, and the rest of the Detroit Lions team, want to take Ben Johnson's comments as a slight toward Jared Goff, then I'm totally behind it! A little extra motivation is never a bad thing in the NFL!