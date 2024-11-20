Kerby Joseph Throws Shade At Matthew Stafford

After the Detroit Lions’ impressive 52-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, safety Kerby Joseph and wide receiver Jameson Williams participated in a charitable event, handing out turkeys at the Yunion in Detroit. However, the attention soon shifted when a fan posed for a photo with Joseph while wearing a Matthew Stafford jersey.

While Joseph took the photo with the fan, he made sure to send a subtle yet noticeable message—he gave a thumbs down, seemingly in reference to Stafford. This gesture follows Stafford's previous comments calling Joseph a “dirty player” on multiple occasions, a sentiment that has caused tension between the two.

In a moment that added fuel to the fire, Joseph made it clear that when it comes to “9s,” the only one he’s willing to recognize is Jameson Williams, wearing number 9 for the Lions. Stafford, of course, wore number 9 during his tenure with the Lions before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

This playful yet pointed gesture further highlights the underlying animosity between Joseph and Stafford, with Joseph seemingly using the moment to make his feelings known. While Stafford may no longer be in Detroit, the bad blood continues to simmer, and Joseph’s actions only add to the ongoing narrative.