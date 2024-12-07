Kerby Joseph Throws Shade at Packers TE Tucker Kraft After Lions’ 34-31 Win

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was in no mood for backing down after his team’s 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers, a victory that secured a season sweep for the Lions over their NFC North rivals. Joseph, known for his fearless play on the field, turned the tables on Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in a post-game exchange, throwing some shade in response to Kraft’s earlier comments about him.

Kerby Joseph’s Bold Response: “Mac and Cheese Kraft?”

When asked about Kraft following the game, Joseph delivered a typically bold and confident response. “You talking about Mac and Cheese Kraft? Man, I don't know who that boy is. To be honest, man, people just talk crazy. I ain't worried about it,” Joseph said, making it clear that he wasn’t concerned with Kraft's remarks or the rising tight end’s presence on the field.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph wore a Damian Lillard jersey postgame, saying a lot about Green Bay and Packers tight end Tucker Kraft.



Kerby Joseph’s playful jab seemed to be a direct response to Kraft’s own comments ahead of the game. The rookie tight end had previously praised Joseph, calling him “a dangerous player” who had the ability to flip games. However, Kraft didn’t hold back in his assessment of Joseph’s physical style of play, noting that he wasn’t always a fan of the way Joseph laid out his hits.

“He can flip games. He’s a good DB,” Kraft had said. “I might not agree with some of the places he likes to lay contact. He’s taken some of my brothers out of the game, and I think about that, too. So if I get a chance to get my hands on him, you know, playing football.”

It seems that Kraft’s comments about wanting to “get his hands on” Joseph didn’t sit well with the Lions safety, who is known for his no-nonsense approach to the game. Joseph wasn’t about to let Kraft’s words slide, and he responded with his usual brash confidence.

A Physical Game: Joseph’s Impact on the Field

Throughout the game, Kerby Joseph was once again a key factor in the Lions' defense, playing with the physicality and intensity that has become his trademark. His ability to make big plays, especially in critical moments, was evident as he helped the Lions secure their victory over Green Bay. Despite Kraft’s concerns about Joseph’s physicality, it’s clear that the safety’s style of play is a vital asset to Detroit’s defense.

Kerby Joseph Stays Focused on the Task at Hand

For Kerby Joseph, it’s clear that distractions and outside noise won’t shake his focus. His playful jab at Tucker Kraft only solidifies his reputation as one of the most intense and self-assured players on the Lions’ defense. As Detroit continues to chase its Super Bowl aspirations, Joseph’s ability to stay mentally tough and confident in the face of any challenge will be key to the team’s success.