Monday, November 18, 2024
Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph Ties Detroit Lions Record With Interception vs. Jaguars

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph continues to make a name for himself as one of the league's top playmakers. During Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Joseph intercepted a pass from quarterback Mac Jones, marking his seventh interception of the season. This remarkable achievement brings his career total to 15 interceptions, tying him for the most interceptions by a Lions player through their first three seasons since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

Joseph's ability to consistently create turnovers has been a key part of the Lions' defensive success, and his latest interception further solidifies his status as one of the league's rising stars in the secondary. With the season still ongoing, Joseph could very well continue to break records and cement his place as one of Detroit's premier defenders.

