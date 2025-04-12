Kerby Joseph Tries to Catch a Deer with Bare Hands in Hilarious Offseason Video

Lions DB Kerby Joseph went full wildlife whisperer in a funny offseason moment captured by Terrion Arnold — and yes, he actually tried to catch a deer.

When NFL players talk about improving their footwork, they usually mean cone drills — not sneaking up on wildlife in the offseason.

But leave it to Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph to rewrite the playbook.

With training camp still weeks away, Joseph and rookie corner Terrion Arnold found themselves with a little time to kill — and apparently, that meant heading outdoors for some… unconventional agility training.

Let us explain.

Kerby Joseph

“Nature vs. Kerby” – The Offseason Special We Didn’t Know We Needed

Arnold posted a video that’s since made the rounds online, showing Joseph trying his best to sneak up on a deer. No traps. No tools. Just vibes and raw confidence.

Joseph crouches down like a veteran spy behind enemy lines, inching forward with laser focus — probably thinking he’s about to make the most unexpected offseason grab of all time. But instead of making a tackle, he tries to talk to the deer, like he’s trying to talk a wide receiver out of a slant route.

The deer? Unbothered. Until it isn’t.

The moment Joseph makes his move, the deer peaces out with the kind of speed even Usain Bolt would respect. Joseph stands there, empty-handed, but with a grin that says it all: it was worth a shot.

A New Kind of Coverage

No, this wasn’t part of Dan Campbell’s offseason conditioning plan. And no, Joseph wasn’t trying out for “Man vs. Wild.” But honestly, moments like this remind fans why the Lions locker room has become one of the most entertaining and tight-knit groups in the league.

Arnold’s caption and commentary on the video gave fans an extra laugh, but it’s clear this was all in good fun. These two aren’t just teammates — they’re brothers in blue who know how to keep things light while putting in the work.

