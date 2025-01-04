fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Kerby Joseph's Pro Bowl Snub Cost Him INSANE Amount Of Money

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The 2025 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Thursday, and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, despite an outstanding season, was shockingly left off the list. Joseph, who leads the NFL with nine interceptions this year, was snubbed by fans and coaches alike. Unfortunately, this omission has more serious financial consequences for the standout defensive back.

The Financial Impact of a Pro Bowl Selection

As pointed out by Brad Berreman of FanSided, Joseph’s exclusion from the Pro Bowl isn’t just a missed honor; it could cost him a significant sum of money. Thanks to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players drafted in the second round or later can earn substantial bonuses through the Proven Performance Escalators. These escalators reward players based on their performance and participation in games, increasing their salary for the following season.

Level 1: The First Step to a Salary Increase

Joseph easily meets the criteria for Level 1 of the escalator program. This level requires a player to participate in a set percentage of their team’s snaps in two out of their first three seasons or average it over three seasons. Joseph's participation in 77.3 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps as a rookie in 2022, 83.1 percent in 2023, and 98.9 percent this season means he far exceeds the required threshold of 60 percent, putting him on track for a salary bump for 2025.

The Boost from Level 2

Joseph also qualifies for Level 2, which requires players to participate in at least 55 percent of their team’s snaps in each of their first three seasons. Joseph’s consistent play throughout his career has earned him this level, which comes with a $250,000 salary increase based on the original draft round RFA tender.

The Setback: Missing Level 3

However, Level 3 is where Joseph’s financial loss is felt most. This level requires players to be selected to the Pro Bowl in any of their first three seasons. The reward for making it to this level is a second-round restricted free agent (RFA) tender, which is expected to be valued at $5.217 million for 2025. Joseph’s current base salary is just $1,357,942, which means the missed Pro Bowl selection will cost him roughly $3.5 million, which is about double what the average American makes in their entire lifetime!

The Final Takeaway

Despite Joseph’s stellar performance this season and his position as a top playmaker in the league, his absence from the Pro Bowl roster is a reminder of how much even a single accolade can impact a player's career earnings. As he continues to excel on the field, this Pro Bowl snub will likely serve as motivation for Joseph to keep proving his worth in the NFL.

