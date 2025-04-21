Tigers OF Kerry Carpenter Suffers Injury During 4-3 Loss to Royals

Kerry Carpenter left Sunday’s game against the Royals with hamstring soreness. Here’s what we know so far about his status and what A.J. Hinch said afterward.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter was having a solid day at the plate on Sunday — until a late-game substitution raised some eyebrows.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth against the Kansas City Royals, Carpenter was scheduled to bat third. Instead, he was pulled from the lineup. Postgame, manager A.J. Hinch revealed that Carpenter was experiencing right hamstring soreness after legging out an infield single earlier in the game.

“He came out of the game with right hamstring soreness after legging out the infield single,” Hinch said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know yet. He’ll undergo testing.”

Tigers Monitoring Outfield Depth Closely

The Tigers ended up falling to the Royals 4-3 in extra innings, and the bigger concern now shifts to Carpenter’s health. With Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry currently holding things down in the outfield, losing Carpenter for any stretch would be a blow — especially with his power and presence in the middle of the lineup.

Carpenter has been an important piece of Detroit’s early-season push, and Tigers fans are hoping this is nothing more than precautionary.

Stay tuned — more updates will come once test results are in.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

