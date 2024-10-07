fb
Monday, October 7, 2024
Kerry Carpenter Hits MASSIVE BOMB To Give Tigers Lead vs. Guardians [Video]

In a tense and dramatic moment during Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series, Detroit Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter delivered in a big way. With two runners on and two outs in the top of the ninth inning and the score tied at 0-0, Carpenter stepped to the plate to face the Cleveland Guardians' dominant closer, Emmanuel Clase. What followed was an epic at-bat that had Tigers fans on the edge of their seats.

In a back-and-forth battle against Clase — widely considered one of the toughest pitchers to hit in baseball — Carpenter showed incredible poise. He worked the count, including fouling off a tough slider, setting the stage for an unforgettable moment. Finally, Carpenter got a pitch he could handle — a slider — and he didn’t miss. Carpenter launched the ball deep into the right-field bleachers for a massive 3-run home run, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead over the Guardians.

The stunning home run gave the Tigers a much-needed advantage in a crucial game, as they look to even up the series. The Tigers currently lead 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, with Carpenter’s blast providing a huge spark for Detroit's hopes to advance. Stay tuned as the Tigers try to close out the victory and keep their playoff dreams alive!

