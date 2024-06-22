Kerry Carpenter Nears Comeback; Hopes to Spark Tigers’ Offense





Kerry Carpenter Cleared for Baseball Activities

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is steadily progressing in his rehabilitation from a lumbar spine stress fracture. As he prepares to resume baseball activities on Monday, the frustration of being sidelined while his team struggles offensively is evident.

“I’m losing it,” said Carpenter with a smile. “It’s been tough to watch and not be out there, especially because it’s been so much fun when they’re at home, I get to at least hang out with them. It’s kind of tough when they’re on the road.”

Timeline for Return and Impact on the Tigers

After completing four weeks of physical therapy and rest, Carpenter is set to begin approximately 1½ weeks of baseball activities before moving on to rehab assignment games. This timeline projects his potential return to the lineup towards the end of July.

“A bunch of treatment, a bunch of exercises, more treatment, more exercises, and then rest,” Carpenter said. “That’s about it until baseball starts again.”

Prior to his injury on May 29, Carpenter was a vital part of the Tigers’ offense, boasting a .283 batting average, eight home runs, and a .914 OPS over 50 games. Since his departure, the team’s performance has noticeably declined, dropping from a .236 average and .684 OPS to a .217 average and .628 OPS. Manager A.J. Hinch expressed cautious optimism about Carpenter’s progress.

“Now, that could mean a lot of different things,” manager A.J. Hinch said, “and it could be a slow ramp for him, but that’s encouraging that he can start to do baseball things a little bit and hopefully continue to maintain his progress.”

Updates on Other Injured Tigers

In addition to Carpenter, the Tigers are monitoring the recovery of shortstop Javier Baéz, who has been dealing with lumbar spine inflammation. Baéz has been cleared to resume baseball activities but is currently working out in Lakeland, Florida, near the Tigers’ spring training facility. The timeline for Baéz’s return to Detroit remains uncertain. Meanwhile, right-handed reliever Alex Faedo is making strides in his recovery from right hip inflammation. Faedo has started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, pitching one inning on Wednesday. He is scheduled for another outing on Saturday, which may be his final rehab appearance before being reevaluated for activation. The Tigers are hopeful that these key players can return soon and help bolster the team’s performance.