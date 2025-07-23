Kerry Carpenter Nears Return to Tigers After Rehab Assignment

Kerry Carpenter’s Return Could Be the Spark the Tigers Desperately Need

The Detroit Tigers have stumbled hard since the All-Star break, dropping eight of their last nine and raising alarms across the fanbase. The timing couldn’t be worse, with the trade deadline fast approaching and questions swirling about how the front office will respond. But there may be some good news on the horizon: Kerry Carpenter is almost back.

A Season Derailed by Injury

Carpenter has spent the past few weeks recovering from a nagging hamstring injury that landed him on the injured list. Before the shutdown, he was clearly battling through discomfort, which contributed to a visible dip in his performance. Still, he’s managed a respectable .257/.285/.494 slash line, with 16 home runs and 32 RBIs in 78 games. Those numbers tell a two-part story, one of early impact, followed by physical limitations.

Kerry Carpenter giving us all the good vibes (despite the score) with his first hit of the night 😌 pic.twitter.com/wzZKxYnay8 — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) July 23, 2025

Signs of Life in Toledo

This week, Carpenter began a rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens. His first outing? A 1-for-4 showing that included a late-game line drive single and a strikeout. It wasn’t a breakout, but it was enough to confirm what fans were hoping for: he’s trending in the right direction.

Manager A.J. Hinch has indicated that Carpenter will need a few more rehab games before rejoining the Tigers, likely by the end of the weekend or early next week. Given the timing, his return could feel like a trade deadline acquisition without having to give anything up.

Why His Return Matters

Carpenter brings more than power to the plate. He adds balance to the middle of the lineup, something Detroit sorely lacks right now. With the offense sputtering and pressure mounting, getting one of their most productive hitters back could help reset the tone inside the clubhouse.

The Tigers remain in contention, but barely. The rotation has been steady, and the bullpen has shown flashes, but the offense has gone flat. While President Scott Harris may still explore options at the deadline, Carpenter’s return is a much-needed internal solution that requires no adjustment period.

What’s Next?

Expect the Tigers to monitor Carpenter closely over his next couple of rehab games. If all goes well, his bat should be back in the lineup during the Blue Jays series. From there, it’s go time.





