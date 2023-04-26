Kerry Carpenter: ‘That was fun’ after Detroit’s 4-3 win on Tuesday night

The Detroit Tigers picked up their second straight win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night. The Tigers once again found a spark on offense this time from Kerry Carpenter who hit a three-run home run in the second inning. The Tigers also got another solid start this time from Spencer Turnbull and then the bullpen did its job to wrap up the win for the Tigers.

Key Points:

Tigers pick up their second straight win over Brewers 4-3.

Tigers offense was led by Kerry Carpenter's home run in the second inning.

Tigers start Spencer Turnbull and the bullpen held on to secure the win.

AJ Hinch and Kerry Carpenter talk about their second straight win

For the second consecutive game, a three-run home run early in the game from a Tigers hitter propelled the team to victory this time it was Kerry Carpenter doing the honors. After the game, Kerry had this to say about the home run.

“That was fun, I'm confident against lefties, too. I was ready for it. (My approach) changes pitcher to pitcher, but I have a pretty set approach against a lot of lefties. I'm looking for heaters out over (the plate).” – Kerry Carpenter

Special delivery from Kerry Carpenter to his boys in the bullpen.

The home run was Carpenter’s fourth of the year and got the offense going, as the Tigers lineup tacked on one more run after the home run. Detroit Tigers Manager AJ Hinch has this to say after the game about Carpenter’s home run.

“He's dangerous, we’ve seen it over and over when he gets to a good count and gets to a pitch where he can be on time. He can hit it out of the ballpark anywhere. Big swing for us.” – AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers will now enter the final game of the Brewers series on Wednesday afternoon looking to sweep them. The Tigers have put up four-plus runs in back-to-back games for the third time this season. The Tigers this season are 8-2 against teams not in the American League East to this point and against the American League East, they are 1-11. On Wednesday in the final game, the Tigers will have Michael Lorenzen taking on Freddy Peralta, the question is: who will be the Tigers hitter to lead the charge in this one?