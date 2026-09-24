Kerry Carpenter Should Still Be the Tigers’ Right Fielder

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter has not played since Sunday, July 26, against the Kansas City Royals. Detroit placed him on the 10-day injured list on July 27 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and he will not appear in any of the Tigers’ final four games this season.

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Manager A.J. Hinch has already framed the winter as a test. Hinch told the Detroit Free Press that Carpenter, who “wants to be more than just the left-handed DH platoon,” is going to “attack the offseason” to claim an everyday role.

Carpenter is 29 years old. In 81 games for Detroit he hit 13 home runs with 36 RBIs, no stolen bases and a .276 on-base percentage. Four days after he landed on the injured list, the Tigers promoted Max Clark, who made his major league debut on July 31. With Clark part of the Tigers’ future in the outfield, what does the future hold for Carpenter?

Bring Kerry Carpenter Back for at Least One More Season

Carpenter is under team control for two more seasons, arbitration eligible in 2027 and 2028 before he reaches free agency. The team should bring him back to be the starting right fielder for the 2027 season. He should start over Zach McKinstry, who hit .201 with four home runs in 127 games this year. Carpenter in right field is the right move because prospect outfielder Zyhir Hope probably will not be on the roster to open 2027.

Hope is a part of the Tigers’ future in the outfield, no doubt. He finished this season at Double-A Erie, so he will probably be in Triple-A with the Toledo Mud Hens to start. Once Hope gets to Detroit, he needs to be in the outfield every single day.

Move Carpenter to DH When Zyhir Hope Arrives

The smart thing for the Tigers to do is move Carpenter to a designated hitter role when Hope is called up during the 2027 season. Hope needs to be developing chemistry with Clark and Riley Greene in the outfield.

After 2027 ends, Detroit can revisit what to do with Carpenter and maybe trade him before 2028, the last season of his team control. He should be a part of the short-term plans for the Tigers, but the long term might feel questionable.