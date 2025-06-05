Why Kerry Carpenter Was Scratched From Detroit Tigers Lineup

Shortly before the first pitch on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the Detroit Tigers made a late lineup change that had fans doing a double take. Kerry Carpenter, one of the team’s most consistent bats, was scratched.

Naturally, speculation swirled—was it an injury? Fortunately, manager A.J. Hinch provided clarity before the game, and the answer is a lot more cautious than catastrophic.

Kerry Carpenter was scratched from the Tigers’ lineup before Wednesday’s game vs. the White Sox.

from the Tigers’ lineup before Wednesday’s game vs. the White Sox. He’s been dealing with tightness in his right hamstring for the past few days.

for the past few days. Carpenter had been serving as the designated hitter to manage the discomfort.

to manage the discomfort. A.J. Hinch said the team is just being cautious , not concerned.

, not concerned. Carpenter was still expected to pinch-hit if needed later in the game.

The Situation: Tightness, Not Trouble

According to A.J. Hinch, Carpenter has been playing through some mild right hamstring tightness over the last few days. It’s not a new injury or something that happened suddenly—it’s more of a nagging issue that the Tigers are wisely choosing to monitor.

“He’s been dealing with this for a couple of days,” Hinch said as quoted by the Detroit News. “He’s been trying to navigate through the typical wear and tear of the season.”

Carpenter was the designated hitter for two straight games leading up to Wednesday’s scratch and was given Sunday off. Hinch even pulled him in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game, which now looks like part of a cautious plan rather than anything alarming.

No Tests Needed, No Panic Necessary

The good news? This doesn’t appear to be serious.

When asked if Carpenter would undergo testing on the hamstring, Hinch flatly said no. In fact, he left the door wide open for the 26-year-old slugger to still pinch-hit in the later innings of Wednesday’s game if the right matchup presented itself.

“He’s probably going to pinch-hit in the seventh inning tonight,” Hinch added.

In other words, this isn’t a trip to the IL or a season-shifting concern—it’s simply a case of the Tigers managing their key contributors smartly in the middle of a long season.

What It Means Moving Forward

Carpenter has quietly become one of Detroit’s most important hitters, bringing power and consistency to a lineup that has struggled to string together runs at times this year. With his smooth left-handed swing and clutch hitting, keeping him healthy is a priority.

The team’s depth will be tested if the tightness lingers, but for now, it looks like a day-to-day situation rather than anything major. Expect Hinch and the medical staff to continue monitoring his workload over the next week.

Kerry Carpenter All-Star? Is Kerry Carpenter worthy of an All-Star nod? (Current stats: .272 average, 13 home runs, 27 RBIs, 0.9 WAR)

The Bottom Line

Kerry Carpenter’s late scratch wasn’t a red flag—it was a smart precaution. The Tigers are playing the long game here, choosing to prioritize player health over short-term urgency.

With Carpenter expected to be available off the bench and not scheduled for any testing, it’s safe to say fans can breathe a little easier—for now.