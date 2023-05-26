Kerry Carpenter’s status included in Detroit Tigers medical updates

The Detroit Tigers are preparing to try and earn a third straight victory over a division rival when they bring in the Chicago White Sox for the second of their three-game series. Ahead of tonight's matchup, they've announced a series of key medical updates for various members of the team, including Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Turnbull, and Casey Mize.

The medical update is extensive. In the first place, let's take a look at the latest health updates on several team pitchers, released via beat writer Evan Petzold:

- Advertisement -

-RHP Beau Briske completed a live BP session earlier this week and will do so again tomorrow

-RHP Matt Manning, battling a right foot fracture, was given the green light to move to mound throwing and also completed a bullpen session earlier in the week. He'll once again throw a bullpen session tomorrow.

-RHP Casey Mize, who is battling a lumbar strain and right elbow sprain, will be re-evaluated next week and is completing daily rehabilitation activities.

-RHP Freddy Pacheco, who is dealing with a right elbow strain, is undergoing further evaluation.

-RHP Spencer Turnbull, who is battling neck discomfort, has shown improved healing according to a recent MRI and continues rehabilitation activities.

- Advertisement -

RHP Trey Wingenter, who is experiencing right bicep tendinitis, is continuing his throwing progression.

The latest on Kerry Carpenter

In what was an extremely pitcher-heavy update, the Tigers also announced the status of OF Kerry Carpenter, who recently suffered a shoulder sprain. He'll be starting a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Toledo later tonight.

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers look to keep up their winning ways

The Tigers have now won two straight games and will be looking to make it three in a row tonight at Comerica Park.

- Advertisement -

For those of you hoping to tune in, tonight's game against the White Sox will not be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit, but rather on Apple Plus. With a win combined with a loss by the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers can find themselves only one game back of the division lead by the end of the night.