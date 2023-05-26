Merch
Kerry Carpenter’s status included in Detroit Tigers medical updates

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers are preparing to try and earn a third straight victory over a division rival when they bring in the Chicago White Sox for the second of their three-game series. Ahead of tonight's matchup, they've announced a series of key medical updates for various members of the team, including Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Turnbull, and Casey Mize.

Kerry Carpenter, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers updates include the latest on Casey Mize and Spencer Turnbull

The medical update is extensive. In the first place, let's take a look at the latest health updates on several team pitchers, released via beat writer Evan Petzold:

-RHP Beau Briske completed a live BP session earlier this week and will do so again tomorrow

-RHP Matt Manning, battling a right foot fracture, was given the green light to move to mound throwing and also completed a bullpen session earlier in the week. He'll once again throw a bullpen session tomorrow.

-RHP Casey Mize, who is battling a lumbar strain and right elbow sprain, will be re-evaluated next week and is completing daily rehabilitation activities.

-RHP Freddy Pacheco, who is dealing with a right elbow strain, is undergoing further evaluation.

-RHP Spencer Turnbull, who is battling neck discomfort, has shown improved healing according to a recent MRI and continues rehabilitation activities.

RHP Trey Wingenter, who is experiencing right bicep tendinitis, is continuing his throwing progression.

The latest on Kerry Carpenter

In what was an extremely pitcher-heavy update, the Tigers also announced the status of OF Kerry Carpenter, who recently suffered a shoulder sprain. He'll be starting a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Toledo later tonight.

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers look to keep up their winning ways

The Tigers have now won two straight games and will be looking to make it three in a row tonight at Comerica Park.

For those of you hoping to tune in, tonight's game against the White Sox will not be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit, but rather on Apple Plus. With a win combined with a loss by the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers can find themselves only one game back of the division lead by the end of the night.

