Kerryon Johnson fires back at Detroit Lions’ fan on Twitter

When the Detroit Lions selected RB Kerryon Johnson in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft, many were surprised.

In fact, after a bit of quick research following the pick, my first thought was that Johnson seemed like an injury risk.

Through Johnson’s first two seasons with the Lions, that injury risk has proven true as he has played in just 17 of a possible 31 regular-season games.

On Saturday, a Lions fan took to Twitter to call out Johnson for not being the running back we need.

After watchin your first 2 seasons I can safety say your not tha RB we need https://t.co/zAZEvj2Itg — ParaNormal Penny™ (@MyName_IsPenny) December 28, 2019

Well, Johnson has fired back at the fan, challenging him to give playing running back a try if he thinks he can do better.

Hey if you think you think you can do better come give it a try😬😬 https://t.co/hHlQgCaGhF — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) December 28, 2019

Check…mate!