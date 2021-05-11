Kerryon Johnson reportedly throws shade at Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

Sharing is caring!

As you have likely heard by now, the Detroit Lions have decided to move on from Kerryon Johnson, as he was released last week.

Kerryon has since been claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles but according to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Johnson was not happy at all about being cut and part of his unhappiness had to do with his relationship (or lack thereof) with Lions GM Brad Holmes.

During the most recent episode of the Pride of Detroit podcast, Reisman claimed that Kerryon took to Twitch and said that “his first interaction with Brad Holmes was when Brad Holmes told him he is fired.”

Reisman noted that Johnson did not tell that story “in a very pleasant way.”

Go to roughly the 12:00 mark or so in the podcast to hear what Reisman alleges that Johnson said about Holmes on Twitch.

Nation, if this is true, do you think it is a problem at all that Holmes never spoke to Kerryon until he cut him?