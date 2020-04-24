Kerryon Johnson responds after Detroit Lions draft RB D’Andre Swift

Sometimes when the best player at a position drops into your lap, you have to welcome him with open arms.

That’s exactly what the Detroit Lions did on Friday night when selected RB D’Andre Swift, who many believe is the No. 1 RB prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft

Following the pick, current Lions RB Kerryon Johnson took to Twitter to welcome his new teammate to the Motor City.

@DAndreSwift welcome!! Happy to have that dead leg move apart of the RB room! — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) April 25, 2020

Nation, how do you think Swift will fit in with the Lions offense?