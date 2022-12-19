Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success

The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.

What did Kerryon Johnson say about the Detroit Lions?

After the conclusion of the game, Johnson took to Twitter to make it clear that he absolutely will be going to watch the Lions in the playoffs if they end up getting in.

“Lions go to the playoffs I will be purchasing tickets with my child’s college fund I do not care,” Johnson tweeted.

