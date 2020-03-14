Kerryon Johnson ‘zooms in’ to rip Detroit Lions fan on Twitter

When professional athletes respond to the trolls on social media, it generally does not end peacefully.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon when a Detroit Lions fan took to Twitter to call out Lions RB Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson responded by correcting the fan but then he also went out of his way to zoom in to the fan’s profile picture to rip his facial hairstyle.

I said rookie year Dennis….I’m taking pain killers because i can not bear the pain of looking at that sharpie mark on your chin….i just might overdose https://t.co/QH49u2yfy1 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 14, 2020

- Advertisement -

Ignoring the trolls is always the best route to take, Kerryon!