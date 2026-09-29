Kevin Huerter Reveals Offseason Groin Surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter was struggling with injuries during the playoffs last spring. He missed three games of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic and six of the seven games in the second-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

With him having these injuries in the playoffs, Huerter finally resolved the issue in the offseason. Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press was covering the Pistons’ media day on Monday. He reported, “Huerter said he had a groin injury during his time in Chicago that was re-aggravated in the playoffs against Orlando. After they were eliminated, he had surgery to clean up the injury. Said it was frustrating that it happened during the postseason, but he’s healthy now.”

Kevin Huerter Could Be a Big Factor for the Detroit Pistons This Season

Huerter not being healthy played a role in the Pistons not reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. He played 44 games for the Chicago Bulls and 25 for Detroit in 2025-26. Across those 69 games, he averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Huerter shot 45.1% from the field, 30.8% from three-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line. If his groin holds up this season, he should be effective as a three-point specialist for the Pistons.

Huerter Signed a Three-Year Deal in the Offseason

Huerter signed a three-year deal worth $27 million in the offseason. The third year, for the 2028-29 season, is a team option. This was a good signing for the Pistons. Huerter should be playing a huge role for Detroit this season and beyond.