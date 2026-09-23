Kevin McGonigle Breaks 73-Year-Old Tigers Rookie Record

Kevin McGonigle was already having a sensational rookie season for the Detroit Tigers. Entering Wednesday’s afternoon matchup against the Washington Nationals, he had a chance to make history.

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McGonigle hit a single for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning. With that single, he has reached base safely 261 times this season. That is the new record for times on base by a Tigers rookie in a single season, topping the 260 Harvey Kuenn put up in 1953.

McGonigle Tied the Record in the Third Inning

In the bottom of the third inning, McGonigle hit a double for Detroit to tie Kuenn’s record. This goes to show how good he has been for this franchise during his rookie season.

Kevin McGonigle’s Rookie of the Year Case

McGonigle is only 22 years old, and he will have many bright years ahead of him. He could very well win the American League Rookie of the Year award, the same honor Kuenn took home in 1953 on the strength of the season McGonigle just passed. Congrats to him on breaking a franchise mark that had stood for 73 years.