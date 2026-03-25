Kevin McGonigle Reveals How He Found Out He Made the Tigers

For Kevin McGonigle, the moment he had been waiting for did not come with a dramatic announcement.

It started with a simple text message.

The Detroit Tigers top prospect woke up Tuesday morning to a message that read, “Meeting at 8:55 a.m. with the manager.” He immediately understood what it meant.

“I was like, ‘All right, here we go,’” McGonigle said as quoted by MLive. “I couldn’t eat breakfast, I was so stressed out.”

The Long Wait in the Room

When McGonigle sat down with manager A. J. Hinch and president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the tension did not ease.

Hinch did not deliver the news right away. Instead, he built suspense before getting to the point.

“It was a buildup,” McGonigle said. “He did a great job of keeping it between, ‘Oh, you’re not making it,’ or, ‘You’re making it.’ So the whole time I was on my toes. I was like, ‘A.J., come on, get to the point, man. I’m stressing over here.’”

Eventually, Hinch delivered the answer. After weeks of uncertainty and a strong spring, McGonigle was told he would skip Triple A and head straight to the major leagues.

A Moment Still Sinking In

Even after hearing the news, the reality had not fully set in.

“I still can’t really put it into words,” he said. “I’m still just taking it all in, and I feel like it won’t hit me until the national anthem tomorrow.”

For the 21 year old shortstop, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, the moment marked a significant step forward.

Sharing the News

McGonigle’s first call was to his mother.

“I said, ‘What are you doing Thursday?’ and right away she was like, ‘I’m going to San Diego!’” he said.

He then called his father.

“Then I talked to my dad right after. I told him the news and he was like, ‘How many tickets do I get?’ I called my best friends, called my agent. It was just a great moment for everyone in my family, because I wouldn’t be here without them.”

The Beginning of His Career

From a brief text message to a life changing conversation, McGonigle’s path to the major leagues unfolded in a matter of hours.

Now, instead of beginning the season in the minors, he will take the field with Detroit on Opening Day, marking the start of his major league career.