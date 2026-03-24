Detroit Tigers Reveal Kevin McGonigle’s Jersey Number

Just minutes after earning a spot on the Detroit Tigers Opening Day roster, Kevin McGonigle has made his next big-league decision.

According to Evan Petzold, the rookie infielder will wear No. 7 as he begins his career with the Tigers.

A Number With History

McGonigle becomes the 40th player in Tigers franchise history to wear No. 7, a jersey that has been worn by several notable names over the years.

Among them:

Hank Greenberg, who wore the number in 1933

Iván Rodríguez during his time in Detroit

Dean Palmer

Brad Ausmus

Most recently, the number was worn by Manuel Margot during the 2025 season.

Now, it’s McGonigle’s turn to add his name to that list.

From Prospect to Big Leaguer

The jersey number announcement comes on the heels of a whirlwind few days for the 21-year-old, who impressed throughout spring training and ultimately earned a spot on Detroit’s Opening Day roster.

Widely regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, McGonigle showed advanced plate discipline and composure beyond his years, convincing the Tigers he was ready for the next step.

What Comes Next

With his number now set, McGonigle’s transition to the majors is officially underway.

And while No. 7 carries a long history in Detroit, the Tigers are hoping it will soon be associated with one of their brightest young stars.

For McGonigle, the opportunity is here.

Now, it’s time to make No. 7 his own.