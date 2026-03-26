Kevin McGonigle Opens Up About Nerves Ahead of MLB Debut

All eyes will be on Kevin McGonigle when the Detroit Tigers open their 2026 season Thursday afternoon at Petco Park.

The 21-year-old rookie, widely regarded as the No. 2 prospect in baseball, is expected to start at either shortstop or third base as he steps into the batter’s box for his first major league at-bat against Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres.

It will be a moment years in the making, played out in front of a sellout crowd and on one of baseball’s biggest stages. But if you ask McGonigle, his approach will not change.

“I feel like I’ve always been good at telling myself it’s the same game,” McGonigle said via MLive. “I’m going to have the same mindset going in tomorrow. I know it’s going to be in front of 45,000 fans, I know it’s the biggest stage, but I’ve dreamed about being there my whole life. My mindset leading up to this point has always been good, and I’ll continue to keep that mindset.”

That perspective has helped fuel his rapid rise through the Tigers organization and ultimately earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster straight out of camp.

Still, McGonigle acknowledged that the first pitch could come with some nerves.

“The first pitch might be a little tough, might be a little nervous,” he said. “But after that first pitch, I’m hoping it’s go-time from there.”

For Detroit, the debut of one of baseball’s top prospects adds another layer of excitement to the start of the season. For McGonigle, it is the realization of a lifelong goal, one he plans to approach the same way he always has.

Same game. Bigger stage.