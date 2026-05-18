Kevin McGonigle Learning Harsh Reality of Major League Baseball

The Detroit Tigers knew Kevin McGonigle could hit.

What they are learning now is whether the 21 year old can handle something every young player eventually faces at the Major League level.

The grind.

After bursting onto the scene during the opening month of the season, McGonigle is now navigating the daily physical and mental demands that come with playing baseball almost every single day. And according to manager A.J. Hinch, there is simply no way to fully prepare for it until a player actually experiences it.

Kevin McGonigle adjusting to MLB workload

McGonigle entered Monday having already played 45 games in 53 days, something he had never done at any point in his baseball career.

“That’s the difference the major leagues and the minor leagues,” Hinch said via the Detroit News. “The schedule is relentless here.”

In the minors, players routinely receive extra days off throughout the week. Young prospects are also given designated hitter days to lighten the physical toll. Since making his MLB debut on March 26, McGonigle has had very little of that.

Still, the rookie says the adjustment has gone better than expected.

“It’s been better than I thought it would be,” McGonigle said. “I think I am getting used to it a little bit. I am finding different ways to keep my body ready to go every day.”

Tigers carefully monitoring their young infielder

While McGonigle’s hot offensive start has cooled somewhat in May, the Tigers remain encouraged by how he continues to impact games.

Entering Monday, he was hitting .208 during the month, but he also had five stolen bases, eight walks, and just eight strikeouts. Defensively, he has helped stabilize the shortstop position after Javier Báez went down with an ankle injury.

Detroit’s coaching and training staffs are keeping a close eye on every aspect of his routine.

“We don’t want to give him another day off but we’re going to,” Hinch said. “Just for sheer volume control.”

The Tigers are monitoring everything from his at-bats and bat speed to his sleep habits, weight training, recovery work, and diet as they help him adjust to the longest season of his life.

Hinch also acknowledged that younger players often get labeled as capable of handling anything physically, but the reality is much more complicated.

“You resist the instinct by us older people that want to say, ‘Oh, he’s 21, he can handle this,’” Hinch said. “It’s a big adjustment, even though he’s making it look easy. It’s something we monitor and pay attention to so he can run the whole race.”

Kevin McGonigle earning respect inside Tigers clubhouse

One thing that continues to impress Detroit is how seriously McGonigle approaches his preparation.

“He preparedness is very consistent,” Hinch said. “Everything from the timing of when he does his work. I know he’s learned a lot from the guys on how to endure the physical demands of playing at the Major League level.”

Hinch also praised McGonigle for how maturely he has handled the growing spotlight surrounding him.

“Just the overall maturity to handle everything that’s been thrown at him,” Hinch said. “He’s never talked to the media like he is now. He’s never had this kind of attention off the field. There is so much coming at him, and he’s ready to play every day.”

That maturity is becoming just as important as the talent itself.

Because surviving in the Major Leagues is not only about skill.

It is about proving you can handle the marathon.